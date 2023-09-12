Bitfarms (TSX:BITF) Price Target Decreased by 65.83% to 3.49

The average one-year price target for Bitfarms (TSX:BITF) has been revised to 3.49 / share. This is an decrease of 65.83% from the prior estimate of 10.20 dated March 22, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 108.68% from the latest reported closing price of 1.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bitfarms. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BITF is 0.32%, a decrease of 18.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.87% to 47,729K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 8,455K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,547K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BITF by 11.53% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,302K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,285K shares, representing a decrease of 31.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BITF by 1,070.30% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 4,229K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,240K shares, representing an increase of 70.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BITF by 384.49% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 4,140K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,989K shares, representing an increase of 51.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BITF by 179.16% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 3,019K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,511K shares, representing an increase of 16.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BITF by 74.95% over the last quarter.

