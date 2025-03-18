News & Insights

Markets
BITF

Bitfarms Sells Paraguay Data Center To HIVE, Shifts Focus To North America

March 18, 2025 — 04:40 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has completed the sale of its 200 MW data center in Yguazu, Paraguay, to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd., aligning with its strategy to streamline operations and expand in North America.

CEO Ben Gagnon emphasized that the sale accelerates the company's transition toward a predominantly North American energy and compute infrastructure, with an expected 80% North American and 20% international energy portfolio by the end of 2025.

CFO Jeff Lucas highlighted the financial benefits, including reduced capital expenditures for 2025 and a 10% decrease in average power costs. The proceeds will be reinvested into Bitfarms' 1.1 GW U.S. growth pipeline, supporting Bitcoin mining and HPC/AI infrastructure expansion.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms operates 15 Bitcoin data centers across the U.S., Canada, Paraguay, and Argentina, primarily powered by hydroelectric energy and long-term power contracts.

BITF is currently trading at $1 or 9.0432% lower on the Nasdaq Global Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BITF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.