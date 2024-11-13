Bitfarms reports Q3 EPS (8c), consensus (10c)

Reports Q3 revenue $45M, consensus $48.84M. “As previously communicated, 2024 has been a transformative year for Bitfarms (BITF),” stated CEO Ben Gagnon. “Year-to-date, we’ve refreshed nearly our entire fleet of miners, significantly improving our mining economics, acquired one new site and entered agreements to acquire two additional new sites in the U.S., and completely revamped our operational and Board structure, strengthening our leadership and corporate governance. We are now uniquely positioned with a strategic pipeline of over 950 MW in 2025 with nearly half a gigawatt of power infrastructure unallocated with miners. This represents a massive, secured, and cost-effective near-term growth opportunity with the flexibility necessary to maximize shareholder value as we approach the anticipated 2025 Bitcoin bull cycle.”

