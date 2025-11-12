Bitfarms Pre-Q3 Earnings: How Should You Play This Stock?

Bitfarms Ltd. BITF will report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 13, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pinned at $83.1 million, hinting at an 85.3% surge from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus mark for loss per share is set at 2 cents per share, whereas it incurred a loss of 9 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 60 days, one EPS estimate for the third quarter of 2025 has been revised downward without any single upward adjustment.

The company has a remarkable earnings surprise history. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of four quarters and missed once, delivering an average earnings surprise of 25%.

BITF’s Chances of Q3 Earnings Beat Low

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Bitfarmsthis time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

BITF has an Earnings ESP of -100.00% and a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell) at present.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Bitcoin Price: Decisive Factor in BITF’s Q3 Performance

The volatility in Bitcoin price has a direct impact on BITF’s financial condition. Thebitcoin pricehas increased nearly 8% from July 1, 2025, to Sept. 30, 2025. An increase in this cryptocurrency’s price is likely to have increased the network hash rate, raising competition among miners for the fixed block reward. Therefore, this competition is anticipated to have lowered the number of bitcoins among miners for the fixed block rewards, reducing the number of bitcoins mined by the company.

BITF’s Stock Jumps, Valuation Enticing

Bitfarms' shares have grown 48.8% over the past year. It has outperformed the industry‘s 32.1% growth and the 17.9% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. It has outperformed Bit Digital Inc. BTBT but underperformed Cipher Mining CIFR. CIFR has skyrocketed 182%, while BTBT has declined 36.4% over the same period.

1-Year Share Price Performance

The BITF stock is currently trading at a trailing 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 5.27, which is lower than Cipher Mining but appears slightly expensive compared with Bit Digital. Cipher Mining trades at 20.32, while Bit Digital is at 5.2.

Price/Sales F12M

Bitfarms’ Investment Considerations

BITF’s strategy to move to High-Performance Computing and AI (HPC/AI) from bitcoin mining is a solid diversification strategy that lowers the impacts of bitcoin’s volatility risks on the company while introducing a growth opportunity. This initiative will cater to the increasing demand for data centers in the country. However, there are significant challenges that the company may face while navigating through the HPC/AI space.

This business is contingent on regulatory approval, which can impact its ability to grow efficiently. Despite high consumer demand, securing long-term contracts is the most crucial aspect that can generate recurring revenues. Lastly, an immense debt load seems obvious as the requirement of outsized capital is a must while funding the buildout of data centers.

While the strategy to pivot may affect long-term returns, BITF’s current return on equity stands at negative 9.9% against the industry’s 15.9%. Similarly, the return on invested capital is at negative 9.5% against 8% of the industry. This is a huge red flag indicating that the business is fundamentally unprofitable and is shouldering operational losses. It may also appear that the company is at a high financial risk, failing to manage capital effectively.

Final Thoughts: Sell Bitfarms Now

BITF’s reliance on bitcoin mining is risky, which can deteriorate its financial position. While the company’s plan to pivot to HPC/AI is appealing, some risks can strip away its returns. Currently, Bitfarms’ return on capital waves a red flag, highlighting its inefficient capital management. A weak bottom-line outlook and lower chances of an earnings beat are other concerns.

We recommend potential buyers avoid investing in the stock ahead of its earnings release on Nov. 13. Investors holding on to this stock for the past year are advised to sell their position to book profits.

