Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) closed the most recent trading day at $1.23, moving +2.5% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.65%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 16.5% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's loss of 3.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.96%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Bitfarms Ltd. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 12, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.01, indicating a 85.71% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $81.67 million, showing a 96.55% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.1 per share and revenue of $330.72 million, indicating changes of +28.57% and +71.46%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Bitfarms Ltd. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 31.03% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Bitfarms Ltd. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.