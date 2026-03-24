Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) was down 4.33% at $2.21. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 13.23% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 0.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.7%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Bitfarms Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on March 31, 2026. On that day, Bitfarms Ltd. is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 233.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $59.63 million, up 6.17% from the year-ago period.

BITF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.28 per share and revenue of $273.53 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -100% and +41.81%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Bitfarms Ltd. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 65.15% downward. At present, Bitfarms Ltd. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, placing it within the bottom 26% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.