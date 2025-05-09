Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) closed the most recent trading day at $1.08, moving +1.89% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%.

The the stock of company has risen by 37.36% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's gain of 16.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 13.74%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Bitfarms Ltd. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 14, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.04, reflecting a 100% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $65.47 million, indicating a 30.1% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.14 per share and a revenue of $321.25 million, demonstrating changes of 0% and +66.55%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bitfarms Ltd. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 40% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Bitfarms Ltd. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, finds itself in the top 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.