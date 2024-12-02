News & Insights

Bitfarms Expands Operations and Leadership in 2024

December 02, 2024 — 08:05 am EST

Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) has released an update.

Bitfarms achieved a significant milestone in November 2024, reaching an operating hashrate of 12.8 EH/s, and is strategically expanding its operations in North America with new miner upgrades for increased efficiency. The company also made notable changes to its leadership, including expanding its board and appointing a new independent director.

