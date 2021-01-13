Bitfarms Closes Its Second $15M Private Placement in a Week

Public cryptocurrency mining company Bitfarms (BITF) closed its second private placement of shares Wednesday worth CAD$20 million, or over US$15 million, a week after closing another $15 million placement.

The sale consisted of 5,586,593 common shares, per a release, over 3 million fewer shares than its first placement.

The proceeds will fund the acquisition of additional mining machines and the expansion of its mining facilities.

Shares of the Quebec-based company are trading hands at $4.37 currently, up more than 45% from their price when Bitfarms closed its first placement.

Bitfarms has a current market value of $374 million with over 85 million shares outstanding, per data from Ycharts.

