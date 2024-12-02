Bitfarms CIO Benoit Gobeil resigns

Bitfarms (BITF) announces that Benoit Gobeil, Chief Infrastructure Officer, resigned from the Company effective at the end of November. During his tenure, Mr. Gobeil played a key role in scaling Bitfarms data center facilities across North and Latin America.
