Bitfarms (BITF) Price Target Increased by 22.02% to 2.74

The average one-year price target for Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) has been revised to 2.74 / share. This is an increase of 22.02% from the prior estimate of 2.24 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.51 to a high of 4.32 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.94% from the latest reported closing price of 3.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bitfarms. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 17.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BITF is 0.28%, a decrease of 13.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.83% to 58,149K shares. The put/call ratio of BITF is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 9,969K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,302K shares, representing an increase of 36.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BITF by 88.91% over the last quarter.

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 8,291K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,127K shares, representing an increase of 50.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BITF by 98.00% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 4,291K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,229K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BITF by 17.90% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 4,004K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,140K shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BITF by 35.67% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 3,580K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,019K shares, representing an increase of 15.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BITF by 13.44% over the last quarter.

Bitfarms Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a Bitcoin mining company, running vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company- owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver high operational performance and uptime. Having demonstrated rapid growth and stellar operations, Bitfarms became the first Bitcoin mining company to complete its long form prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission and started trading on the TSX-V in July 2019. On February 24, 2021 Bitfarms was honoured to be announced as a Rising Star by the TSX-V. Bitfarms has a diversified production platform with five industrial scale facilities located in Québec. Each facility is over 99% powered with environmentally friendly hydro power and secured with long-term power contracts. Bitfarms is currently the only publicly traded pure-play mining company audited by a Big Four audit firm.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.