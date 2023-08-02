Bitfarms (BITF) Price Target Increased by 15.43% to 1.96

The average one-year price target for Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) has been revised to 1.96 / share. This is an increase of 15.43% from the prior estimate of 1.70 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.55 to a high of 2.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.94% from the latest reported closing price of 1.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bitfarms. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BITF is 0.39%, a decrease of 7.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.13% to 40,135K shares. The put/call ratio of BITF is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 8,455K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,208K shares, representing an increase of 50.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BITF by 104.55% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,285K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,605K shares, representing a decrease of 64.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BITF by 27.86% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 2,894K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,871K shares, representing a decrease of 33.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BITF by 33.93% over the last quarter.

BITQ - Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF holds 2,691K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,875K shares, representing a decrease of 6.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BITF by 19.53% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,511K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,226K shares, representing a decrease of 28.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BITF by 51.17% over the last quarter.

Bitfarms Background Information

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a Bitcoin mining company, running vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company- owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver high operational performance and uptime. Having demonstrated rapid growth and stellar operations, Bitfarms became the first Bitcoin mining company to complete its long form prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission and started trading on the TSX-V in July 2019. On February 24, 2021 Bitfarms was honoured to be announced as a Rising Star by the TSX-V. Bitfarms has a diversified production platform with five industrial scale facilities located in Québec. Each facility is over 99% powered with environmentally friendly hydro power and secured with long-term power contracts. Bitfarms is currently the only publicly traded pure-play mining company audited by a Big Four audit firm.

