Bitfarms announces October 2024 production, operations update

Bitfarms (BITF) announced its latest monthly production report. All financial references are in U.S. dollars. In October, Bitfarms announced a second hosting agreement with Stronghold Digital Mining that will deploy 10,000 miners, originally scheduled for Yguazu, Paraguay, to Stronghold’s Scrubgrass site. October 2024 Select Operating Highlights: 10.6 EH/s average operational, up 80% Y/Y and up 3% M/M; 22.2 BTC/average EH/s, up 5% M/M and 67% lower Y/Y.; 236 BTC earned, up 9% M/M and 41% lower Y/Y; 7.6 BTC earned daily on average, equal to ~$540,000 per day based on a BTC price of $71,000 at October 31, 2024.
