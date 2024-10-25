Bitfarms to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results

Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) has released an update.

Bitfarms Ltd., a leading Bitcoin data center company, is set to announce its third quarter 2024 financial results on November 12th. The company, known for its sustainable energy initiatives, will hold a conference call to discuss these results. Bitfarms operates multiple data centers across several countries and emphasizes eco-friendly energy solutions.

