BITF vs. RZLV: Which High-Risk Tech Stock Should You Bet On?

Both Rezolve Ai RZLV and Bitfarms Ltd. BITFare speculative equity bets operating in emerging niches. RZLV has captured the AI-commerce and digital retail tech space, targeting to monetize enterprise AI and e-commerce platforms. BITF, conversely, is a bitcoin mining company strategically pivoting to the HPC/AI business.

We have analyzed these stocks to find out which of these two high-risk tech stocks investors should be inclined to.

The Case for Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai is well-positioned to drive the future of AI for next-gen retail. The company is sending tremors within the market with a whopping 426% year-over-year upsurge in its revenues in the first half of 2025. Furthermore, the company secured more than $90 million in annual recurring revenues (ARR) year to date. Banking on these positives, management looks forward to a minimum of $150 million in ARR exit rate for 2025 and $500 million for 2026.

It may look ambitious, but RZLV’s Brain Suite compels us to ride the optimism. Brain Suite, which encompasses Brain Commerce and Brain Checkout, provides services to more than 100 customers, including giants like Rakuten Group and Cognizant. This agentic commerce enables the deployment of autonomous AI agents that can search, fulfill, transact and personalize in real-time.

Brain Suite’s operational scalability and high customer engagement are evidenced by the fact that it has processed more than 13 billion application programming interface calls and powered 1.6 billion search sessions in the first eight months of 2025. What pushes Brain Suite’s uptake is RZLV’s partnership with Microsoft and Google. These tech giants are responsible for the distribution to enterprises across the globe.

Investors may be flattered by the trajectory the company set for itself. However, there are multiple hindrances in this path that RZLV needs to sidestep. The company’s financials are tainted by unprofitability, with net losses widening to $57.9 million in the first half of 2025. Moreover, competitive pressure from established larger enterprise AI and e-commerce platforms can move the scale of growth and profitability.

The Case for Bitfarms

Bitfarms, a well-known bitcoin mining operations company, recorded a whopping 87% year-over-year surge in its top line in the second quarter of 2025. The company is executing a strategic pivot aimed at capturing the robust demand in AI and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure. This is a major U.S. pivot with more than 80% of its multi-year pipeline and 100% of its Megawatts under Active Development concentrated in the U.S.

The plans appear to have a hint of success as the company has secured $300 million in debt facility from Macquarie Group for the Panther Creek Campus. BITF has partnered with T5 Data Centers, known for its data center architecture, to create the pre-construction design and development of the HPC/AI data centers, ensuring an effective build.

Although this ambitious plan to strategically move toward HPC/AI helps diversify beyond traditional Bitcoin mining, the risks of being heavily reliant on Bitcoin prices seem elevated. The HPC/AI business is still in its nascent stages, making its revenue stream heavily dependent on cryptocurrency operations. Also, the HPC/AI business is capital-intensive and depends on the ability to secure and maintain contracts with hyperscale or enterprise clients in a dynamic market. Hence, the guarantee of recurring cash flow seems shortsighted.

Regulatory and energy expenses are major headwinds that may hinder Bitfarms’ operations. Stricter environmental rules or the latest carbon capture initiatives may ramp up operating expenses for both Bitcoin mining and HPC/AI businesses. Sharp hikes in electricity rates across regions of operation may affect mining and hosting margins.

How Do Estimates Compare for BITF & RZLV?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BITF’s 2025 sales is pegged at $314.5 million, suggesting a 63.1% year-over-year surge. For 2026, the consensus mark is set at $367 million, indicating a 16.7% increase from the preceding year. One EPS estimate for 2025 and 2026 has moved north in the past 60 days versus no southward revision.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RZLV’s 2025 sales is pinned at $40.2 million, implying a more than 100% year-over-year upsurge. For 2026, the consensus mark is pegged at $181.9 million, suggesting a more than 100% rally from the preceding year’s actual. Two EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have moved north in the past 60 days versus no southward revision.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance & Valuation of BITF & RZLV

Bitfarms' stock has skyrocketed 250% in the past three months, exceeding the industry’s rally of 33.7%. Meanwhile, Rezolve Ai has risen 39.6%.

The past-month performance reveals that BITF has jumped 45%, outpacing the industry’s 1.7% growth, while RZLV has declined 19.2%, hinting at a correction phase.

1-Month Share Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bitfarms is trading at a forward price to sales multiple of 6.37 times, higher than its 12-month median of 1.91 times. Rezolve AI’s forward price to sales multiple stands at 5.38 times, lower than its median of 9.55 times.

Price / Sales F12M

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Verdict

RZLV benefits from Brain Suite’s operational scalability while its widening net losses raise red flags. BITF’s strategic pivot to the HPC/AI business positions it to diversify from its highly volatile Bitcoin mining operations. However, the plan is capital-intensive with uncertainty around recurring cash flows.

Looking at the share price movement, we can conclude that RZLV has been sailing through a correction phase. Hence, investors are recommended to adopt a cautious approach and refrain from adding this stock to their portfolio now. Then again, BITF’s upsurge over the past three months compels us to urge investors who have held on to the stock for the long run to consider selling their shares now.

Investors who are willing to move past the price performance and still consider betting on one of these stocks, RZLV appears to be the perfect fit due to its cheaper valuation than BITF.

Rezolve Ai carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while Bitfarms has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

