Bitdeer Technologies's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Bitdeer Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR) revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 47% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 16 were puts, with a value of $6,762,010, and 3 were calls, valued at $165,250.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $25.0 for Bitdeer Technologies over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Bitdeer Technologies stands at 2089.89, with a total volume reaching 19,262.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Bitdeer Technologies, situated within the strike price corridor from $5.0 to $25.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Bitdeer Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BTDR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $15.3 $14.9 $15.2 $25.00 $1.5M 5.1K 4.0K BTDR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $15.1 $14.9 $15.0 $25.00 $1.4M 5.1K 1.0K BTDR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $15.1 $15.0 $15.1 $25.00 $1.4M 5.1K 1.9K BTDR PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.3 $15.0 $15.1 $25.00 $755.0K 5.1K 2.0K BTDR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $5.1 $4.9 $4.9 $14.50 $412.5K 4.5K 842

About Bitdeer Technologies

Bitdeer Technologies Group is principally engaged in provision of digital asset mining services. Its majority business segments are: proprietary mining, cloud hash rate sharing and cloud hosting. The company operates five proprietary mining datacenters in the United States and Norway.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Bitdeer Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Bitdeer Technologies Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 8,396,891, the price of BTDR is down by -26.56%, reaching $9.62. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Bitdeer Technologies

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $30.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Bitdeer Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

