Bitdeer Technologies's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Bitdeer Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $142,000, and 18 were calls, valued at $7,793,999.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $22.5 for Bitdeer Technologies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Bitdeer Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Bitdeer Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $5.0 to $22.5 over the preceding 30 days.

Bitdeer Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BTDR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.3 $7.0 $7.5 $10.00 $4.3M 7.9K 5.8K BTDR CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.2 $5.8 $5.8 $10.00 $2.5M 8.7K 4.4K BTDR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.5 $2.35 $2.35 $12.50 $293.7K 8.1K 1.4K BTDR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.75 $0.55 $0.55 $12.50 $110.0K 396 2.0K BTDR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.95 $1.85 $1.85 $15.00 $72.5K 7.7K 1.3K

About Bitdeer Technologies

Bitdeer Technologies Group is principally engaged in provision of digital asset mining services. Its majority business segments are: proprietary mining, cloud hash rate sharing and cloud hosting. The company operates five proprietary mining datacenters in the United States and Norway.

Present Market Standing of Bitdeer Technologies With a trading volume of 15,852,743, the price of BTDR is up by 17.33%, reaching $14.35. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 118 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $16.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $16. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Bitdeer Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $17. * An analyst from Roth MKM persists with their Buy rating on Bitdeer Technologies, maintaining a target price of $15. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. persists with their Buy rating on Bitdeer Technologies, maintaining a target price of $18. * An analyst from Northland Capital Markets has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Bitdeer Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $14.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Bitdeer Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.