Bitdeer Technologies's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bitdeer Technologies.

Looking at options history for Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $112,000 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $567,404.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $10.0 for Bitdeer Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bitdeer Technologies options trades today is 6177.5 with a total volume of 10,120.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bitdeer Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $10.0 over the last 30 days.

Bitdeer Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BTDR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.8 $3.5 $3.5 $5.00 $285.9K 4.5K 819 BTDR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $2.45 $2.25 $2.27 $7.50 $107.1K 9.5K 740 BTDR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.4 $0.35 $0.35 $7.50 $81.8K 3.4K 2.3K BTDR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.0 $2.3 $2.35 $10.00 $54.6K 7.2K 839 BTDR CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.35 $2.05 $2.27 $7.50 $45.4K 9.5K 1.0K

About Bitdeer Technologies

Bitdeer Technologies Group is principally engaged in provision of digital asset mining services. Its majority business segments are: proprietary mining, cloud hash rate sharing and cloud hosting. The company operates five proprietary mining datacenters in the United States and Norway.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Bitdeer Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Bitdeer Technologies Currently trading with a volume of 830,932, the BTDR's price is up by 4.06%, now at $8.32. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 45 days. What The Experts Say On Bitdeer Technologies

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $13.5.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

