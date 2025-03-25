Bitdeer Technologies's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bitdeer Technologies.

Looking at options history for Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $481,540 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $111,780.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $7.5 and $17.5 for Bitdeer Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Bitdeer Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Bitdeer Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $7.5 to $17.5 over the preceding 30 days.

Bitdeer Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BTDR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $1.75 $1.65 $1.7 $12.50 $85.0K 916 500 BTDR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.55 $1.45 $1.5 $10.00 $75.0K 106 1.0K BTDR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $1.5 $1.4 $1.5 $10.00 $75.0K 106 500 BTDR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.8 $1.75 $1.75 $7.50 $70.7K 14.4K 669 BTDR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.8 $1.75 $1.8 $7.50 $66.2K 14.4K 2.5K

About Bitdeer Technologies

Bitdeer Technologies Group is principally engaged in provision of digital asset mining services. Its majority business segments are: proprietary mining, cloud hash rate sharing and cloud hosting. The company operates five proprietary mining datacenters in the United States and Norway.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Bitdeer Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Bitdeer Technologies Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,669,646, the price of BTDR is down by -1.8%, reaching $11.44. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 48 days from now. What The Experts Say On Bitdeer Technologies

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $24.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Bitdeer Technologies, targeting a price of $30. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for Bitdeer Technologies, targeting a price of $24. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Bitdeer Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $30. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Bitdeer Technologies, targeting a price of $15. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Bitdeer Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Bitdeer Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.