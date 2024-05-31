News & Insights

Bitdeer Technologies Strikes $100M Share Deal

Bitdeer Technologies (BTDR) has released an update.

Bitdeer Technologies Group, a Cayman Islands-based company, has entered into a Subscription Agreement with Tether International Limited to sell over 18 million of its Class A ordinary shares and warrants, amounting to a $100 million deal. The transaction includes a Warrant for purchasing up to 5 million additional shares at $10 each within a year. Additionally, the deal is coupled with a Registration Rights Agreement, ensuring the resale of these securities is registered under the U.S. Securities Act.

