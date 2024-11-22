News & Insights

Bitdeer Technologies to Launch $360 Million Note Offering

November 22, 2024 — 04:30 pm EST

Bitdeer Technologies (BTDR) has released an update.

Bitdeer Technologies is planning a private placement of $360 million in Convertible Senior Notes due 2029 to qualified institutional buyers. The proceeds will be used for data center expansion, ASIC mining rig development, and other corporate purposes. This move could impact the market prices of Bitdeer’s shares and notes.

