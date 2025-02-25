BITDEER TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING Earnings Results: $BTDR Reports Quarterly Earnings

BITDEER TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING ($BTDR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of -$3.22 per share, missing estimates of -$0.21 by $3.01. The company also reported revenue of $69,020,000, missing estimates of $74,972,152 by $-5,952,152.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BTDR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
BITDEER TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of BITDEER TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- YONG RONG (HK) ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 3,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,010,000
- TRIVEST ADVISORS LTD added 2,237,248 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,481,164
- CITIGROUP INC added 1,543,838 shares (+89187.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,454,969
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 1,344,010 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,124,696
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,318,310 shares (+12832.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,567,777
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 1,206,361 shares (+3558.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,141,842
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC added 1,041,745 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,574,614
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.