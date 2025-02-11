Bitdeer Technologies Group Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Bitdeer Technologies will hold its Q4 and full year 2024earnings callon February 25, 2025, at 8:00 AM EST.

Bitdeer Technologies Group has announced that it will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings conference call on February 25, 2025, at 8:00 AM EST. During the call, company management will review the preliminary financial and operational results for the year ending December 31, 2024, with a Q&A session to follow. The results will be released prior to the call at 7:00 AM EST, and details will be available on Bitdeer's Investor Relations website.

Scheduledearnings conference callindicates transparency and engagement with investors.

Preliminary and unaudited results will provide insights into the company's financial performance for Q4 and full year 2024.

Bitdeer's commitment to high-performance computing and blockchain technology is reinforced through detailed operational efforts mentioned in the release.

Availability of live and archived webcasts enhances accessibility for investors and stakeholders to stay informed.

Bitdeer is sharing preliminary and unaudited financial results, which may signal instability or concerns about the accuracy of their financial reporting.

The reliance on forward-looking statements could create uncertainty regarding the company's future performance, especially if actual results differ significantly from expectations.

There is a lack of detailed financial performance information in the press release, which may leave investors with unanswered questions ahead of the detailedearnings call

When is Bitdeer’s Q4 and full year 2024earnings call

Bitdeer'searnings callis scheduled for February 25, 2025, at 8:00 AM EST.

How can I access Bitdeer’s earnings release?

The earnings release will be available on Bitdeer’s Investor Relations website at approximately 7:00 AM EST on February 25, 2025.

Will there be a Q&A session during theearnings call

Yes, there will be a question-and-answer session following the financial results discussion during the call.

How can I join Bitdeer’searnings callby phone?

You can join the call by registering through the Participant Call Registration link provided in the announcement.

Where can I find more information about Bitdeer Technologies Group?

More information is available on Bitdeer’s website at https://ir.bitdeer.com or on their social media profiles.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) (“



Bitdeer



” or the “



Company



”), a world-leading technology company for blockchain and high-performance computing, today announced that it has scheduled its fourth quarter and full year 2024earnings conference calland webcast for Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 8:00 AM EST. During the call, Bitdeer management will discuss the preliminary and unaudited financial and operational results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, followed by a question-and-answer session.





Bitdeer will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 preliminary and unaudited results before the call at approximately 7:00 AM EST on February 25, 2025. A copy of the earnings release will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at



https://ir.bitdeer.com



.







Conference Call Information:











Date



: February 25, 2025



: February 25, 2025





Time



: 8:00 AM EST / 9:00 PM SGT



: 8:00 AM EST / 9:00 PM SGT





Participant Call Links



:





Live Webcast:



Link







Participant Call Registration:



Link













:





Participants wishing to join the conference call by phone should register using the Participant Call Registration link provided above. After completing the registration, the participants will receive an email with the necessary details to access the call including dial-in number, passcode, and PIN. To ensure a timely start, the Company encourages all callers to connect about 5 minutes before the scheduled time.





A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of Bitdeer’s website at



https://ir.bitdeer.com



.







About Bitdeer Technologies Group







Bitdeer is a world-leading technology company for blockchain and high-performance computing. Bitdeer is committed to providing comprehensive computing solutions for its customers. The Company handles complex processes involved in computing such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations. The Company also offers advanced cloud capabilities to customers with high demand for artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer has deployed datacenters in the United States, Norway, and Bhutan. To learn more, visit



https://ir.bitdeer.com/



or follow Bitdeer on X @



BitdeerOfficial



and LinkedIn @



Bitdeer Group



.





Investors and others should note that Bitdeer may announce material information using its website and/or on its accounts on social media platforms, including X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Therefore, Bitdeer encourages investors and others to review the information it posts on the social media and other communication channels listed on its website.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “look forward to,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Bitdeer’s annual report on Form 20-F, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Bitdeer’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Bitdeer specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers should not rely upon the information on this page as current or accurate after its publication date.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







Investor Relations





Orange Group





Yujia Zhai







bitdeerIR@orangegroupadvisors.com







Public Relations





BlocksBridge Consulting





Nishant Sharma







bitdeer@blocksbridge.com





