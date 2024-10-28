Bitdeer Technologies Group put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Bitdeer (BTDR) Technologies Group with 2,834 puts trading, or 4x expected. Most active are Nov-24 7.5 puts and Dec-24 7.5 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 3,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.96, while ATM IV is up nearly 12 points on the day.

