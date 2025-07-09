Bitdeer Technologies Group Joins Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes as Self-Mining Hasrate Sees 21% Increase

Bitdeer Technologies Group reports a 21% increase in self-mining hashrate, joins Russell Indexes, and prepares SEALMINER A3 for production.
Bitdeer Technologies Group announced its updates for June 2025, revealing significant operational advancements, including a 21% increase in self-mining hashrate to 16.5 EH/s, resulting in the mining of 203 Bitcoins. The company is nearing mass production of its SEALMINER A3 series while continuing development on the A4 model. Bitdeer successfully issued $375 million in convertible senior notes and joined the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes, highlighting its growth and visibility among investors. The firm is advancing its infrastructure projects in locations such as Norway and Bhutan, with significant energization expected by Q3 2025. Overall, Bitdeer aims to expand its Bitcoin mining operations and diversify into high-performance computing and artificial intelligence technologies.
Potential Positives
- Joined the Russell 2000® and 3000® indexes, enhancing visibility among institutional investors and potentially improving trading liquidity.
- Achieved a 21% increase in self-mining hashrate, raising it to 16.5 EH/s, demonstrating operational growth and efficiency.
- SEALMINER A3 series is almost ready for mass production, indicating progress in innovation and product development.
- Successfully closed a $375 million private placement of convertible senior notes, strengthening financial position and supporting future growth initiatives.
Potential Negatives
- Despite a 21% increase in self-mining hashrate, the total number of Bitcoins mined (203) only saw a modest increase of approximately 4% compared to May 2025, indicating potential inefficiencies or market challenges impacting production rates.
- The company's hosted mining rig quantity remained unchanged, suggesting potential stagnation in growth in this segment despite upgrades leading to a slight increase in hosted hashrate.
- Delays in the energization schedule for certain projects are noted, particularly due to reduced manpower in Norway, which could negatively impact the company's operational timelines and investor confidence.
FAQ
When did Bitdeer join the Russell Indexes?
Bitdeer joined the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes effective June 30, 2025.
What is the hashrate increase reported for Bitdeer?
Bitdeer increased its self-mining hashrate by 21% to 16.5 EH/s as of June 2025.
What updates are there on the SEALMINER A3 production?
The SEALMINER A3 series is in the final stages of preparation for mass production.
How many Bitcoins did Bitdeer mine in June 2025?
Bitdeer mined 203 Bitcoins in June 2025, representing a 4% increase from May 2025.
What major financial milestone did Bitdeer achieve recently?
Bitdeer successfully closed a $375 million private placement of 4.875% Convertible Senior Notes due 2031.
$BTDR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $BTDR stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 3,710,993 shares (+5066.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,768,068
- YONG RONG (HK) ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 3,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,490,000
- TRIVEST ADVISORS LTD removed 2,237,248 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,754,899
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,384,571 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,225,761
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,288,760 shares (+154.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,379,750
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 1,240,261 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,951,504
- SONA ASSET MANAGEMENT (US) LLC added 1,202,648 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,619,381
$BTDR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BTDR in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025
- B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025
- Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025
$BTDR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BTDR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $BTDR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $20.0 on 06/16/2025
- Nick Giles from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $18.0 on 05/28/2025
- John Todaro from Needham set a target price of $17.0 on 05/16/2025
- Mark Palmer from Benchmark set a target price of $24.0 on 05/12/2025
- Darren Aftahi from Roth MKM set a target price of $23.5 on 02/26/2025
- Mike Colonnese from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $21.0 on 02/26/2025
- Joined the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes as of June 30, 2025
- SEALMINER A3 series almost ready for mass production
- Increased self-mining hashrate by 21% to 16.5 EH/s on continued deployment of SEALMINERs
SINGAPORE, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) (“
Bitdeer
” or the “
Company
”), a world-leading technology company for Bitcoin mining, today announced its unaudited mining and operations updates for June 2025.
Operational Update
Self-mined Bitcoin:
203 Bitcoins, an increase of ~4% from May 2025 due to higher average self-mining hashrate from energization of SEALMINERs.
Mining Rig Manufacturing and R&D:
SEALMINER A1:
3.9 EH/s are energized.
SEALMINER A2:
Total of 14.9 EH/s in mining rigs have been manufactured and an additional 1.1 EH/s are in final assembly as of the end of June 2025.
Of the 14.9 EH/s mining rigs that have been manufactured:
External-sales:
5.3 EH/s of mining rigs have been shipped to external customers, including 2.4 EH/s that were shipped in June.
Self-mining:
4.6 EH/s have been deployed in U.S., Tydal, Norway and Jigmeling, Bhutan, including 3.0 EH/s in June 2025.
4.2 EH/s are in-transit to Bitdeer’s sites in Texas, U.S. and Bhutan.
0.8 EH/s are being prepared for shipping.
SEALMINER A3:
In final stages of preparation for mass production.
Machine level testing results meeting expectations.
SEALMINER A4:
On track to achieve an expected chip efficiency of approximately 5 J/TH.
HPC/AI:
Discussions are ongoing with multiple development partners and potential end users for selected large scale sites in the U.S. for HPC/AI.
Enhanced serverless GPU infrastructure by expanding capacity and introducing Agent cloud service capabilities, including support for Model Context Protocol (MCP), Agent GPU calls, and intelligent cloud orchestration.
Hosting:
The quantity of client-hosted mining rigs remained unchanged in June 2025; however, hosted hashrate increased by 0.2 EH/s due to mining rig upgrades.
Infrastructure:
Tydal, Norway:
All equipment has been delivered. The full energization is expected to be completed by Q3 2025.
Jigmeling, Bhutan:
132 MW are online, the remaining 368 MW are expected to be energized in phases by the end of Q3 2025.
Financing
：
Successfully closed a total of US$375.0 million principal amount of 4.875% Convertible Senior Notes due 2031 through an oversubscribed private placement offering.
Russell
Indexes
:
Joined Russell 2000® and 3000® indexes, effective as June 30, 2025 as part of the 2025 Russell indexes reconstitution.
Management Commentary
“In June, we increased our self-mining hashrate by 21% to 16.5 EH/s and we remain on track to reach 40 EH/s by the end of October 2025,” said Matt Kong, Chief Business Officer at Bitdeer. “For SEALMINER A3, the machine level testing is ongoing with all the test results meeting expectations and mass production is almost ready. Looking forward, we are also excited about our most ambitious chip yet, the SEAL04, and we’re building real momentum toward our long-term vision of being a leading global ASIC manufacturer.”
Mr. Kong continued, “In addition, we are honored to be included in the U.S. Russell Indexes, a significant milestone that reflects Bitdeer’s continued growth and execution as a leading technology company. We look forward to the increased visibility among institutional investors and improved trading liquidity that the Russell Indexes brings as we advance our advanced SEALMINER technology roadmap, rapidly scale our global Bitcoin mining operations and further diversify into HPC/AI.”
Production and Operations Summary
Metrics
June 2025
May 2025
June 2024
Total hash rate under management
1
(EH/s)
30.6
27.4
22.3
- Proprietary hash rate
16.7
13.7
8.5
• Self-mining
16.5
13.6
7.3
• Cloud Hash Rate
-
-
1.2
• Delivered but not hashing
0.2
0.1
-
- Hosting
13.9
13.7
13.8
Mining rigs under management
200,000
189,000
223,000
- Self-owned
2
114,000
103,000
86,000
- Hosted
86,000
86,000
137,000
Bitcoins mined (self-mining only)
203
196
179
Bitcoin held
3
1,502
1,351
113
1
Total hash rate under management
as of June 30, 2025 across the Company’s primary business lines: Self-mining, Cloud Hash Rate, and Hosting.
Self-mining
refers to cryptocurrency mining for the Company’s own account, which allows it to directly capture the high appreciation potential of cryptocurrency.
Cloud Hash Rate
offers hash rate subscription plans and shares mining income with customers under certain arrangements. The Cloud Hash Rate stated above reflects the contracted hash rate with customers at month-end.
Hosting
encompasses a one-stop mining machine hosting solution including deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining.
2
Self-owned mining machines
are for the Company’s self-mining business and Cloud Hash Rate business.
3
Bitcoins held
do not include the Bitcoins from deposits of the customers.
Infrastructure Construction Update
Site / Location
Capacity (MW)
Status
Timing
4
Electrical capacity
- Rockdale, Texas
563
Online
Completed
- Knoxville, Tennessee
86
Online
Completed
- Wenatchee, Washington
13
Online
Completed
- Molde, Norway
84
Online
Completed
- Tydal, Norway
120
Online
Completed
- Gedu, Bhutan
100
Online
Completed
- Jigmeling, Bhutan
132
Online
Completed
Total electrical capacity
1,098
5
Pipeline capacity
- Tydal, Norway Phase 2
105
In progress
Q3 2025
- Massillon, Ohio
221
In progress
Q3 - Q4 2025
- Clarington, Ohio Phase 1
266
In progress
Q2 2027
- Clarington, Ohio Phase 2
304
In planning
Q2 2027
- Jigmeling, Bhutan
368
In progress
Q3 2025
- Rockdale, Texas
179
In planning
Estimate 2026
- Alberta, Canada
99
In planning
Q4 2026
- Oromia Region, Ethiopia
50
In progress
Q4 2025
Total pipeline capacity
1,592
Total global electrical capacity
2,690
4
Indicative timing. All timing references are to calendar quarters and years.
5
Figures represent total available electrical capacity.
Rockdale, Texas
– 100 MW Hydro-cooling conversion energization is ongoing:
All cooling systems were delivered and installed.
Energization in accordance with the phases of delivery of mining rigs.
Tydal, Norway
–
175 MW site expansion has commenced energization and the full energization timeline has been adjusted to the end of Q3 2025:
70 MW are online.
All equipment has been delivered. Due to reduced manpower availability during the European summer, the energization schedule for the remaining 105 MW has been adjusted to ensure the highest quality of execution. Installation has been completed for 63 MW, which is currently undergoing commissioning. The remaining capacity, water supply and drainage system, is expected to be completed by the end of Q3 2025.
Massillon, Ohio
– 221 MW site on track for completion in H2 2025:
Substation construction is underway and is expected to be completed in Q3 2025.
Building construction is ongoing and is expected to be completed in phases from Q3 to Q4 2025.
Clarington, Ohio
– 570 MW total, in 2 phases:
Phase 1 (266 MW) – Bitcoin mining related construction is in progress with full optionality to reassess and repurpose for HPC at a later date.
Phase 2 (304 MW) – Bitcoin mining related construction is in planning with full optionality to reassess and repurpose for HPC at a later date.
Jigmeling, Bhutan
– 500 MW site has commenced energization and is expected to be fully energized in phases by the end of Q3 2025:
132 MW are online.
Remaining 368 MW are expected to be energized in phases by the end of Q3 2025.
Two 132kV transformers and five 220kV transformers have been energized in June 2025.
Delivery of containers and hydro-cooling systems are completed and are now in the installation process.
Fox Creek, Alberta
– 101 MW site acquired in Alberta, is fully licensed and permitted
to construct an on-site natural gas power plant. The project is expected to be energized by the end of Q4 2026.
Oromia Region, Ethiopia
– SPA and a turnkey agreement signed for the acquisition and construction of a 50 MW Bitcoin mining project in Ethiopia. The project is expected to be energized in Q4 2025.
Upcoming Conferences and Events
September 4, 2025:
5th Annual Needham Virtual Crypto Conference
September 8 – 10, 2025:
HC Wainwright Global Investment Conference in New York
October 7, 2025:
CEO Summit in Phoenix, AZ
About Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer is a world-leading technology company for Bitcoin mining. Bitdeer is committed to providing comprehensive Bitcoin mining solutions for its customers. The Company handles complex processes involved in computing such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations. The Company also offers advanced cloud capabilities to customers with high demand for artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer has deployed datacenters in the United States, Norway, and Bhutan. To learn more, visit
https://ir.bitdeer.com/
or follow Bitdeer on X @
BitdeerOfficial
and LinkedIn @
Bitdeer Group
.
Investors and others should note that Bitdeer may announce material information using its website and/or on its accounts on social media platforms, including X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Therefore, Bitdeer encourages investors and others to review the information it posts on the social media and other communication channels listed on its website.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “look forward to,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Bitdeer’s annual report on Form 20-F, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Bitdeer’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Bitdeer specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers should not rely upon the information on this page as current or accurate after its publication date.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations
Orange Group
Yujia Zhai
bitdeerIR@orangegroupadvisors.com
Public Relations
BlocksBridge Consulting
Nishant Sharma
bitdeer@blocksbridge.com
