Bitdeer Technologies Group Joins Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes as Self-Mining Hasrate Sees 21% Increase

Bitdeer Technologies Group reports a 21% increase in self-mining hashrate, joins Russell Indexes, and prepares SEALMINER A3 for production.

Bitdeer Technologies Group announced its updates for June 2025, revealing significant operational advancements, including a 21% increase in self-mining hashrate to 16.5 EH/s, resulting in the mining of 203 Bitcoins. The company is nearing mass production of its SEALMINER A3 series while continuing development on the A4 model. Bitdeer successfully issued $375 million in convertible senior notes and joined the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes, highlighting its growth and visibility among investors. The firm is advancing its infrastructure projects in locations such as Norway and Bhutan, with significant energization expected by Q3 2025. Overall, Bitdeer aims to expand its Bitcoin mining operations and diversify into high-performance computing and artificial intelligence technologies.

Joined the Russell 2000® and 3000® indexes, enhancing visibility among institutional investors and potentially improving trading liquidity.

Achieved a 21% increase in self-mining hashrate, raising it to 16.5 EH/s, demonstrating operational growth and efficiency.

SEALMINER A3 series is almost ready for mass production, indicating progress in innovation and product development.

Successfully closed a $375 million private placement of convertible senior notes, strengthening financial position and supporting future growth initiatives.

Despite a 21% increase in self-mining hashrate, the total number of Bitcoins mined (203) only saw a modest increase of approximately 4% compared to May 2025, indicating potential inefficiencies or market challenges impacting production rates.

The company's hosted mining rig quantity remained unchanged, suggesting potential stagnation in growth in this segment despite upgrades leading to a slight increase in hosted hashrate.

Delays in the energization schedule for certain projects are noted, particularly due to reduced manpower in Norway, which could negatively impact the company's operational timelines and investor confidence.

When did Bitdeer join the Russell Indexes?

Bitdeer joined the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes effective June 30, 2025.

What is the hashrate increase reported for Bitdeer?

Bitdeer increased its self-mining hashrate by 21% to 16.5 EH/s as of June 2025.

What updates are there on the SEALMINER A3 production?

The SEALMINER A3 series is in the final stages of preparation for mass production.

How many Bitcoins did Bitdeer mine in June 2025?

Bitdeer mined 203 Bitcoins in June 2025, representing a 4% increase from May 2025.

What major financial milestone did Bitdeer achieve recently?

Bitdeer successfully closed a $375 million private placement of 4.875% Convertible Senior Notes due 2031.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BTDR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $BTDR stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BTDR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BTDR in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BTDR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BTDR forecast page.

$BTDR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BTDR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $BTDR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $20.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Nick Giles from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $18.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 John Todaro from Needham set a target price of $17.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Mark Palmer from Benchmark set a target price of $24.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Darren Aftahi from Roth MKM set a target price of $23.5 on 02/26/2025

on 02/26/2025 Mike Colonnese from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $21.0 on 02/26/2025

SINGAPORE, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) (“



Bitdeer



” or the “



Company



”), a world-leading technology company for Bitcoin mining, today announced its unaudited mining and operations updates for June 2025.







Operational Update











Self-mined Bitcoin:



203 Bitcoins, an increase of ~4% from May 2025 due to higher average self-mining hashrate from energization of SEALMINERs.



203 Bitcoins, an increase of ~4% from May 2025 due to higher average self-mining hashrate from energization of SEALMINERs.





Mining Rig Manufacturing and R&D:









SEALMINER A1:



3.9 EH/s are energized.







SEALMINER A2:







Total of 14.9 EH/s in mining rigs have been manufactured and an additional 1.1 EH/s are in final assembly as of the end of June 2025.





Of the 14.9 EH/s mining rigs that have been manufactured:







External-sales:



5.3 EH/s of mining rigs have been shipped to external customers, including 2.4 EH/s that were shipped in June.







Self-mining:







4.6 EH/s have been deployed in U.S., Tydal, Norway and Jigmeling, Bhutan, including 3.0 EH/s in June 2025.





4.2 EH/s are in-transit to Bitdeer’s sites in Texas, U.S. and Bhutan.





0.8 EH/s are being prepared for shipping.



















SEALMINER A3:







In final stages of preparation for mass production.





Machine level testing results meeting expectations.











SEALMINER A4:







On track to achieve an expected chip efficiency of approximately 5 J/TH.

















HPC/AI:







Discussions are ongoing with multiple development partners and potential end users for selected large scale sites in the U.S. for HPC/AI.





Enhanced serverless GPU infrastructure by expanding capacity and introducing Agent cloud service capabilities, including support for Model Context Protocol (MCP), Agent GPU calls, and intelligent cloud orchestration.













Hosting:







The quantity of client-hosted mining rigs remained unchanged in June 2025; however, hosted hashrate increased by 0.2 EH/s due to mining rig upgrades.













Infrastructure:









Tydal, Norway:



All equipment has been delivered. The full energization is expected to be completed by Q3 2025.







Jigmeling, Bhutan:



132 MW are online, the remaining 368 MW are expected to be energized in phases by the end of Q3 2025.













Financing





：







Successfully closed a total of US$375.0 million principal amount of 4.875% Convertible Senior Notes due 2031 through an oversubscribed private placement offering.













Russell





Indexes





:



Joined Russell 2000® and 3000® indexes, effective as June 30, 2025 as part of the 2025 Russell indexes reconstitution.













Management Commentary







“In June, we increased our self-mining hashrate by 21% to 16.5 EH/s and we remain on track to reach 40 EH/s by the end of October 2025,” said Matt Kong, Chief Business Officer at Bitdeer. “For SEALMINER A3, the machine level testing is ongoing with all the test results meeting expectations and mass production is almost ready. Looking forward, we are also excited about our most ambitious chip yet, the SEAL04, and we’re building real momentum toward our long-term vision of being a leading global ASIC manufacturer.”





Mr. Kong continued, “In addition, we are honored to be included in the U.S. Russell Indexes, a significant milestone that reflects Bitdeer’s continued growth and execution as a leading technology company. We look forward to the increased visibility among institutional investors and improved trading liquidity that the Russell Indexes brings as we advance our advanced SEALMINER technology roadmap, rapidly scale our global Bitcoin mining operations and further diversify into HPC/AI.”







Production and Operations Summary













Metrics









June 2025









May 2025









June 2024













Total hash rate under management







1







(EH/s)









30.6









27.4









22.3











- Proprietary hash rate





16.7





13.7





8.5









• Self-mining





16.5





13.6





7.3









• Cloud Hash Rate





-





-





1.2









• Delivered but not hashing





0.2





0.1





-









- Hosting





13.9





13.7





13.8











Mining rigs under management









200,000









189,000









223,000











- Self-owned



2







114,000





103,000





86,000









- Hosted





86,000





86,000





137,000











Bitcoins mined (self-mining only)









203









196









179













Bitcoin held







3











1,502









1,351









113

















1





Total hash rate under management



as of June 30, 2025 across the Company’s primary business lines: Self-mining, Cloud Hash Rate, and Hosting.









Self-mining



refers to cryptocurrency mining for the Company’s own account, which allows it to directly capture the high appreciation potential of cryptocurrency.



refers to cryptocurrency mining for the Company’s own account, which allows it to directly capture the high appreciation potential of cryptocurrency.





Cloud Hash Rate



offers hash rate subscription plans and shares mining income with customers under certain arrangements. The Cloud Hash Rate stated above reflects the contracted hash rate with customers at month-end.



offers hash rate subscription plans and shares mining income with customers under certain arrangements. The Cloud Hash Rate stated above reflects the contracted hash rate with customers at month-end.





Hosting



encompasses a one-stop mining machine hosting solution including deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining.









2





Self-owned mining machines



are for the Company’s self-mining business and Cloud Hash Rate business.







3





Bitcoins held



do not include the Bitcoins from deposits of the customers.







Infrastructure Construction Update













Site / Location









Capacity (MW)









Status









Timing



4















Electrical capacity























- Rockdale, Texas





563





Online





Completed









- Knoxville, Tennessee





86





Online





Completed









- Wenatchee, Washington





13





Online





Completed









- Molde, Norway





84





Online





Completed









- Tydal, Norway





120





Online





Completed









- Gedu, Bhutan





100





Online





Completed









- Jigmeling, Bhutan





132





Online





Completed











Total electrical capacity









1,098







5























Pipeline capacity























- Tydal, Norway Phase 2





105





In progress





Q3 2025









- Massillon, Ohio





221





In progress





Q3 - Q4 2025









- Clarington, Ohio Phase 1





266





In progress





Q2 2027









- Clarington, Ohio Phase 2





304





In planning





Q2 2027









- Jigmeling, Bhutan





368





In progress





Q3 2025









- Rockdale, Texas





179





In planning





Estimate 2026









- Alberta, Canada





99





In planning





Q4 2026









- Oromia Region, Ethiopia





50





In progress





Q4 2025











Total pipeline capacity









1,592





















Total global electrical capacity









2,690

























4



Indicative timing. All timing references are to calendar quarters and years.







5



Figures represent total available electrical capacity.









Rockdale, Texas







– 100 MW Hydro-cooling conversion energization is ongoing:









All cooling systems were delivered and installed.



All cooling systems were delivered and installed.



Energization in accordance with the phases of delivery of mining rigs.











Tydal, Norway





–



175 MW site expansion has commenced energization and the full energization timeline has been adjusted to the end of Q3 2025:









70 MW are online.



70 MW are online.



All equipment has been delivered. Due to reduced manpower availability during the European summer, the energization schedule for the remaining 105 MW has been adjusted to ensure the highest quality of execution. Installation has been completed for 63 MW, which is currently undergoing commissioning. The remaining capacity, water supply and drainage system, is expected to be completed by the end of Q3 2025.











Massillon, Ohio







– 221 MW site on track for completion in H2 2025:









Substation construction is underway and is expected to be completed in Q3 2025.



Substation construction is underway and is expected to be completed in Q3 2025.



Building construction is ongoing and is expected to be completed in phases from Q3 to Q4 2025.











Clarington, Ohio







– 570 MW total, in 2 phases:









Phase 1 (266 MW) – Bitcoin mining related construction is in progress with full optionality to reassess and repurpose for HPC at a later date.



Phase 1 (266 MW) – Bitcoin mining related construction is in progress with full optionality to reassess and repurpose for HPC at a later date.



Phase 2 (304 MW) – Bitcoin mining related construction is in planning with full optionality to reassess and repurpose for HPC at a later date.











Jigmeling, Bhutan







– 500 MW site has commenced energization and is expected to be fully energized in phases by the end of Q3 2025:









132 MW are online.



132 MW are online.



Remaining 368 MW are expected to be energized in phases by the end of Q3 2025.



Remaining 368 MW are expected to be energized in phases by the end of Q3 2025.



Two 132kV transformers and five 220kV transformers have been energized in June 2025.



Two 132kV transformers and five 220kV transformers have been energized in June 2025.



Delivery of containers and hydro-cooling systems are completed and are now in the installation process.











Fox Creek, Alberta







– 101 MW site acquired in Alberta, is fully licensed and permitted





to construct an on-site natural gas power plant. The project is expected to be energized by the end of Q4 2026.









Oromia Region, Ethiopia





– SPA and a turnkey agreement signed for the acquisition and construction of a 50 MW Bitcoin mining project in Ethiopia. The project is expected to be energized in Q4 2025.









Upcoming Conferences and Events











September 4, 2025:



5th Annual Needham Virtual Crypto Conference



5th Annual Needham Virtual Crypto Conference





September 8 – 10, 2025:



HC Wainwright Global Investment Conference in New York



HC Wainwright Global Investment Conference in New York





October 7, 2025:



CEO Summit in Phoenix, AZ













About Bitdeer Technologies Group







Bitdeer is a world-leading technology company for Bitcoin mining. Bitdeer is committed to providing comprehensive Bitcoin mining solutions for its customers. The Company handles complex processes involved in computing such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations. The Company also offers advanced cloud capabilities to customers with high demand for artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer has deployed datacenters in the United States, Norway, and Bhutan. To learn more, visit



https://ir.bitdeer.com/



or follow Bitdeer on X @



BitdeerOfficial



and LinkedIn @



Bitdeer Group



.





Investors and others should note that Bitdeer may announce material information using its website and/or on its accounts on social media platforms, including X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Therefore, Bitdeer encourages investors and others to review the information it posts on the social media and other communication channels listed on its website.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “look forward to,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Bitdeer’s annual report on Form 20-F, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Bitdeer’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Bitdeer specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers should not rely upon the information on this page as current or accurate after its publication date.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







Investor Relations





Orange Group





Yujia Zhai







bitdeerIR@orangegroupadvisors.com







Public Relations





BlocksBridge Consulting





Nishant Sharma







bitdeer@blocksbridge.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.