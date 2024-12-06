Bitdeer Technologies Group call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Bitdeer (BTDR) Technologies Group with 18,698 calls trading, 5x expected, and implied vol increasing over 12 points to 144.38%. Dec-24 25 calls and Mar-25 20 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 7,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.22. Earnings are expected on March 28th.

