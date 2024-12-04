Bitdeer Technologies Group call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Bitdeer (BTDR) Technologies Group with 12,652 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 5 points to 122.23%. Mar-25 20 calls and Jun-25 20 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.09. Earnings are expected on March 28th.

