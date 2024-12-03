Bitdeer Technologies Group call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Bitdeer (BTDR) Technologies Group with 7,486 calls trading, 1.4x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 119.06%. Mar-25 20 calls and Dec-24 15 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.06. Earnings are expected on March 28th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BTDR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.