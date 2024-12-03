Bitdeer Technologies Group call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Bitdeer (BTDR) Technologies Group with 7,486 calls trading, 1.4x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 119.06%. Mar-25 20 calls and Dec-24 15 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.06. Earnings are expected on March 28th.
