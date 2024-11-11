Bitdeer Technologies Group call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Bitdeer (BTDR) Technologies Group with 10,816 calls trading, 6x expected, and implied vol increasing over 25 points to 127.96%. Mar-25 7.5 calls and Nov-24 12.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.10. Earnings are expected on November 18th.

