Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) ending at $6.46, denoting a -0.31% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.64%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 6.36% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 5.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.04%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Bitdeer Technologies Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $119.62 million, up 64.79% from the prior-year quarter.

BTDR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.07 per share and revenue of $464.15 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -135% and +25.94%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 16.67% higher. Right now, Bitdeer Technologies Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.