Bitdeer Technologies Group (BIT:1BTDR) Price Target Increased by 10.81% to 30.04

The average one-year price target for Bitdeer Technologies Group (BIT:1BTDR) has been revised to €30.04 / share. This is an increase of 10.81% from the prior estimate of €27.11 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €17.82 to a high of €46.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 116.88% from the latest reported closing price of €13.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bitdeer Technologies Group. This is an increase of 89 owner(s) or 52.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1BTDR is 0.25%, an increase of 28.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 38.42% to 66,131K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barclays holds 5,391K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,871K shares , representing an increase of 46.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BTDR by 26.67% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,194K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,783K shares , representing a decrease of 26.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BTDR by 80.53% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,010K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 1,761K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,337K shares , representing a decrease of 259.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BTDR by 89.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,537K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,593K shares , representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BTDR by 30.53% over the last quarter.

