Bitdeer Technologies Group Announces $300 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering Due 2031

Bitdeer Technologies plans to offer $300 million in convertible senior notes to fund expansion and corporate purposes.

Quiver AI Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group (Nasdaq: BTDR), a prominent Bitcoin mining technology company, announced plans to offer $300 million in Convertible Senior Notes due 2031 in a private placement for qualified institutional buyers, with the potential for an additional $45 million in notes. The notes will be uncollateralized, with interest paid semiannually. Proceeds will fund zero-strike call option transactions, as well as datacenter expansion and ASIC mining rig development. Concurrently, Bitdeer will negotiate exchanges of its existing convertible senior notes due 2029 for cash and shares. The offering is contingent on market conditions, and the notes and shares will not be registered under the Securities Act, limiting their sale without exemptions. Bitdeer emphasizes its commitment to providing comprehensive Bitcoin mining solutions and advanced cloud capabilities while warning investors about the risks and uncertainties associated with the offering.

Potential Positives

Bitdeer Technologies Group announced a proposed offering of US$300 million in Convertible Senior Notes, indicating a strong intention to raise capital for growth initiatives.

The proceeds from the offering will be allocated towards datacenter expansion and ASIC mining rig development, highlighting the company's focus on enhancing its operational capabilities.

The potential to raise an additional US$45 million through initial purchasers exercising their option provides further financial flexibility for the company.

The announcement of a zero-strike call option transaction and concurrent note exchange could lead to increased market activity and potentially benefit the trading price of Bitdeer's Class A ordinary shares.

Potential Negatives

Issuing convertible senior notes may indicate that the company is taking on additional debt, which could raise concerns about its financial health and impact investor confidence.

The use of proceeds for datacenter expansion and working capital suggests potential cash flow issues, as additional financing may be necessary to support ongoing operations and growth.

The complexity of the zero-strike call option and its potential impact on share prices might create uncertainty in the market regarding the company's financial strategies and stock performance.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Bitdeer's recent offering of Convertible Senior Notes?

The offering aims to raise US$300 million for projects like datacenter expansion and ASIC mining rig development.

Who can participate in the Convertible Senior Notes offering?

The offering is available to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act.

What is a zero-strike call option transaction?

It's a privately negotiated deal allowing Bitdeer to receive Class A ordinary shares without additional payment at expiration.

How will the proceeds from the offering be used?

Proceeds will fund datacenter expansion, mining rig development, and other general corporate purposes.

Are the securities from this offering registered under the Securities Act?

No, the notes and Class A shares will not be registered and can't be sold unless an exemption applies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BTDR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $BTDR stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BTDR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BTDR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BTDR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BTDR forecast page.

Full Release



SINGAPORE, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Technologies Group (Nasdaq: BTDR) (“



Bitdeer



” or the “



Company



”), a world-leading technology company for Bitcoin mining, today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, US$300.0 million principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2031 (the “



notes



”) in a private placement (the “



offering



”) to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “



Securities Act



”). The Company also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional US$45.0 million principal amount of notes.





The notes will be general senior unsecured obligations of the Company and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears. Upon conversion, the Company will pay or deliver, as the case may be, cash, Class A ordinary shares par value US$0.0000001 per share, of the Company (the “



Class A ordinary shares



”) or a combination of cash and Class A ordinary shares, at its election. The interest rate, initial conversion rate, repurchase or redemption rights and certain other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.







Use of Proceeds







The Company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to pay the cost of the zero-strike call option transaction and to pay the cash consideration for the concurrent note exchange transactions, each as described below. The Company intends to use the remaining net proceeds from the offering for datacenter expansion, ASIC based mining rig development and manufacture, as well as working capital and other general corporate purposes. If the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes, the Company expects to use the net proceeds from the sale of the additional notes for datacenter expansion, ASIC based mining rig development and manufacture, as well as working capital and other general corporate purposes as described above.







Zero-Strike Call Option Transaction







In connection with the pricing of the notes, the Company intends to enter into a privately negotiated zero-strike call option transaction with one of the initial purchasers or its affiliate (the “



option counterparty



”) and, having an expiration date that is scheduled to occur shortly after the maturity date of the notes. Pursuant to the zero-strike call option transaction, the Company would pay a premium for the right to receive, without further payment, a specified number of Class A ordinary shares (subject to customary adjustment), with delivery thereof by the option counterparty at expiry, subject to early settlement of the zero-strike call option transaction in whole or in part at the option counterparty’s discretion. In the case of settlement at expiration or upon any early settlement, the option counterparty would deliver to the Company the number of Class A ordinary shares underlying the zero-strike call option transaction or the portion thereof being settled early. The zero-strike call option transaction is intended to facilitate privately negotiated derivative transactions with respect to the Class A ordinary shares between the option counterparty (or its affiliate) and certain investors in the notes by which those investors will be able to hedge their investment in the notes. Those activities, which are expected to occur concurrently with or shortly after the pricing of the offering, could increase (or reduce the size of any decrease in) the market price of the Class A ordinary shares and/or the notes at that time.





The option counterparty (or its affiliate) may modify its hedge positions by entering into or unwinding derivative transactions with respect to the Class A ordinary shares and/or purchasing or selling Class A ordinary shares or other securities of the Company in secondary market transactions at any time following the pricing of the notes and shortly before or after the expiry or early settlement of the zero-strike call option transaction, and, the Company has been advised that the option counterparty may unwind its derivative transactions and/or purchase or sell the Class A ordinary shares in connection with the expiry of the zero-strike call option transaction or any early settlement of the zero-strike call option transaction at the option counterparty’s discretion, including any early settlement relating to any conversion, repurchase or redemption of the notes. Those activities could also increase (or reduce the size of any decrease in) or decrease (or reduce the size of any increase in) the market price of the Class A ordinary shares and/or the notes.





If the zero-strike call option transaction fails to become effective, whether or not the offering is completed, the option counterparty may unwind its hedge positions with respect to the Class A ordinary shares, which could adversely affect the market price of the Class A ordinary shares and, if the notes have been issued, the market price of the notes.







Concurrent Note Exchange Transaction







Concurrently with the pricing of the notes in the offering, the Company expects to enter into one or more privately negotiated transactions with one or more holders of 8.50% convertible senior notes due 2029 (the “



August 2029 notes



”) to exchange for cash and Class A ordinary shares certain of its August 2029 notes on terms to be negotiated with each holder (each, a “



note exchange transaction



”). The terms of each note exchange transaction will depend on a variety of factors. No assurance can be given as to how much, if any, of the August 2029 notes will be exchanged or the terms on which they will be exchanged. This press release is not an offer to exchange the August 2029 notes, and the offering of the notes is not contingent upon the exchange of the August 2029 notes.





In connection with any note exchange transaction, the Company expects that holders of the August 2029 notes who agree to have their August 2029 notes exchanged and who have hedged their equity price risk with respect to such notes (the “



hedged holders



”) will unwind all or part of their hedge positions by buying the Class A ordinary shares and/or entering into or unwinding various derivative transactions with respect to the Class A ordinary shares. The amount of the Class A ordinary shares to be purchased by the hedged holders or in connection with such derivative transactions may be substantial in relation to the historical average daily trading volume of the Class A ordinary shares. This activity by the hedged holders could increase (or reduce the size of any decrease in) the market price of the Class A ordinary shares, including concurrently with the pricing of the notes. The Company cannot predict the magnitude of such market activity or the overall effect it will have on the price of the notes or the Class A ordinary shares.







The notes and any Class A ordinary shares issuable upon conversion of the notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, any state securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.









This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification thereof under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.









About Bitdeer Technologies Group







Bitdeer is a world-leading technology company for Bitcoin mining. Bitdeer is committed to providing comprehensive Bitcoin mining solutions for its customers. The Company handles complex processes involved in computing such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations. The Company also offers advanced cloud capabilities to customers with high demand for artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer has deployed datacenters in the United States, Norway, and Bhutan.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “look forward to,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to Bitdeer’s expectations regarding the proposed terms and the completion, timing and size of the proposed offering, the note exchange transactions and the zero-strike call option transaction, the expected use of proceeds from the sale of the notes and potential impact of the foregoing or related transactions on the market price of the Class A ordinary shares or the trading price of the notes. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions, whether Bitdeer will offer the notes, enter into the note exchange transactions and the zero-strike call option transaction or be able to consummate the proposed offering, the note exchange transactions and the zero-strike call option transaction at the anticipated size or on the anticipated terms, or at all, and the satisfaction of closing conditions related to the proposed offering and the note exchange transactions, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Bitdeer’s annual report on Form 20-F, as well as those discussed in Bitdeer’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond Bitdeer’s control. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Bitdeer specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers should not rely upon the information on this page as current or accurate after its publication date.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







Investor Relations





Orange Group





Yujia Zhai





bitdeerir@orangegroupadvisors.com





Public Relations





BlocksBridge Consulting





Nishant Sharma





bitdeer@blocksbridge.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.