Bitdeer Technologies Group Announces $20 Million Share Repurchase Program Following Successful $9 Million Buyback

Bitdeer Technologies announced a $20 million share repurchase program after utilizing $9 million from a prior plan.

Bitdeer Technologies Group announced the completion of a share repurchase totaling approximately $9 million as part of its previously approved $10 million program. Following this, the company's board of directors approved a new share repurchase program that allows for an additional $20 million worth of repurchases of its Class A ordinary shares, effective until February 28, 2026. The repurchases may occur through various legally permissible methods, considering factors like market conditions and pricing. The company intends to fund these repurchases from its existing cash balance and aims to minimize impact on share price while enhancing long-term shareholder returns. Bitdeer, headquartered in Singapore, specializes in blockchain and high-performance computing services.

Potential Positives

Bitdeer has successfully completed a share repurchase of approximately US$9.0 million, signaling strong financial health and returning value to shareholders.

The approval of a new share repurchase program for up to US$20,000,000 demonstrates the company's commitment to enhancing shareholder value and confidence in its future prospects.

The strategic execution of the share repurchase can help stabilize the share price and provide better long-term returns for investors.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a share repurchase program may raise concerns among investors about the company's ability to generate sufficient cash flow for future growth initiatives, as it indicates a prioritization of returning cash to shareholders over reinvestment in the business.

The need for multiple factors to be considered when repurchasing shares, including market conditions and compliance with securities laws, introduces uncertainty around the effectiveness and timing of the share buybacks.

The press release emphasizes the reliance on existing cash balances to fund the share repurchases, which could signal potential cash flow constraints or limited financial flexibility for the company.

FAQ

What was the total amount of Bitdeer's recent share repurchase?

Bitdeer Technologies Group conducted a share repurchase for approximately US$9.0 million on February 27, 2025.

What is the new share repurchase program approved by Bitdeer's board?

The new program allows for the repurchase of up to US$20,000,000 worth of Class A ordinary shares.

When is the new share repurchase program effective?

The new share repurchase program is effective from February 28, 2025, through February 28, 2026.

How might Bitdeer purchase its shares under the new program?

Bitdeer may purchase shares through open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, or other legally permissible means.

What is Bitdeer's goal with the share repurchase program?

Bitdeer aims to minimize the impact on its share price and generate greater long-term returns for shareholders.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Technologies Group (“Bitdeer” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTDR), a world-leading technology company for blockchain and high-performance computing, today announced that it has conducted share repurchase for a total amount of approximately US$9.0 million on February 27, 2025, fully utilizing its US$10,000,000 share repurchase program approved in September 2024. The board of directors of the Company has approved a new share repurchase program to repurchase up to additional US$20,000,000 worth of its Class A ordinary shares (“Shares”), effective from February 28, 2025 through February 28, 2026.





Under the new share repurchase program, Bitdeer may purchase its Shares through various means, including open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, any combination thereof or other legally permissible means in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, including Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), Regulation M under the Exchange Act, as well as certain at market issuance sales agreements. The number of Shares repurchased and the timing of repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, price, trading volume and general market conditions, along with Bitdeer’s working capital requirements, general business conditions, compliance with applicable federal securities laws (including Regulation M), compliance with the Company’s obligations under the at market issuance sales agreements referred to above and other factors. Bitdeer’s board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may modify, suspend or terminate the share repurchase program at any time. The Company plans to fund repurchases from its existing cash balance. By gradually executing the share repurchase program, Bitdeer seeks to minimize the impact on its share price and generate greater long-term returns for its shareholders.







