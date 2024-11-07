Bitdeer Technologies Expands Mining and Infrastructure Efforts

Bitdeer Technologies (BTDR) has released an update.

Bitdeer Technologies Group is ramping up its production capabilities with the launch of the SEALMINER A1 and A2 mining rigs, expected to significantly boost their hashrate output. With plans to energize sites in Texas and Norway by early 2025, Bitdeer is also making strides in infrastructure development across various locations, including a major expansion in Bhutan. These efforts highlight Bitdeer’s commitment to advancing its footprint in the blockchain and high-performance computing markets.

