Bitdeer Q2 Loss Widens; Shares Up 3% Pre-market

August 18, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR), a technology company, on Monday announced that its net loss for the period widened in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, loss for the period widened to $147.75 million from $17.73 million in the prior year.

Loss per share were $0.76 versus $0.14 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $17.311 from $23.53 million in the previous year.

Adjusted loss came in at $24.39 million compared with profit of $3.24 in the prior year.

Loss from operations narrowed to $134.24 million from $15.70 million in the previous year.

Revenue increased to $155.58 million from $99.23 million in the prior year.

In pre-market trading, Bitdeer is 3.21% higher at $13.82 on the Nasdaq.

