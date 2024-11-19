News & Insights

Stocks
BTDR

Bitdeer price target raised to $18 from $17 at H.C. Wainwright

November 19, 2024 — 06:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

H.C. Wainwright analyst Mike Colonnese raised the firm’s price target on Bitdeer (BTDR) to $18 from $17 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results fell short of estimates on weaker than expected hosting revenues and higher than expected costs associated with the development of the SEALMINER A2, the company’s second-generation proprietary mining rig series, which officially launched in October, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm says more important than the Q3 financial performance were the updates management provided on the call around the company’s newly launched ASIC business and self-mining expansion plans for 2025.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BTDR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BTDR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.