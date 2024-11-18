News & Insights

Stocks
BTDR

Bitdeer price target raised to $18 from $14 at Alliance Global Partners

November 18, 2024 — 12:55 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Alliance Global Partners raised the firm’s price target on Bitdeer (BTDR) to $18 from $14 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company posted its Q3 results and said mass production of its A02 ASIC chip, which will be used for self-mining and be sold externally, has begun. The new ASIC miners will lower the price per unit and the risk of shortages during the bull cycle and improve efficiency, notes the firm, which argues that the timing is “opportune” given the timeline of the infrastructure build and increase in bitcoin price. The firm, which now forecasts revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be $554M and $160M, respectively, in 2025, says its bullish outlook for Bitcoin is the result of the Trump administration being a proponent of regulation.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BTDR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BTDR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.