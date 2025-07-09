Bitcoin Magazine



Bitdeer Boosts Hashrate and Prepares New SEALMINER as Global Expansion Continues

Bitdeer Technologies Group has released its unaudited operations update for June 2025, showing continued momentum in its self-mining expansion, hardware manufacturing, and infrastructure development.

$BTDR June 2025 mining and operations update highlights:



30.6 EH/s total hashrate under management, with self-mining hashrate increased by 21% to 16.2 EH/s.

#SEALMINER A3 series almost ready for mass production, and A4 (5 J/TH) on track.

Closed $375 M convertible notes;… pic.twitter.com/BD5IfscVoo — Bitdeer (@BitdeerOfficial) July 9, 2025

In June, Bitdeer mined 203 BTC, a 4% increase from May, driven by higher self-mining hashrate, which rose 21% to 16.5 EH/s. “In June, we increased our self-mining hashrate by 21% to 16.5 EH/s and we remain on track to reach 40 EH/s by the end of October 2025,” said Matt Kong, Chief Business Officer at Bitdeer.

The company’s SEALMINER A3 is nearing mass production, with test results “meeting expectations,” according to Kong. SEALMINER A2 manufacturing has reached 14.9 EH/s, with 5.3 EH/s shipped to external customers and 4.6 EH/s deployed internally in the U.S., Norway, and Bhutan. Another 4.2 EH/s is currently in transit.

Bitdeer also confirmed the SEALMINER A4 chip remains on track to achieve an expected energy efficiency of approximately 5 J/TH.

The firm continues to ramp up its infrastructure globally. In Bhutan, 132 MW is already online at the Jigmeling site, with an additional 368 MW scheduled for phased energization by the end of Q3 2025. At Tydal, Norway, 70 MW is online, with the remaining 105 MW set to be commissioned by quarter-end.

On the financing side, Bitdeer successfully closed a $375 million private placement of 4.875% Convertible Senior Notes due 2031. This follows the company’s inclusion in the Russell 2000® and 3000® indexes as of June 30, 2025 — a milestone Kong called “a significant milestone that reflects Bitdeer’s continued growth and execution as a leading technology company.”

Bitdeer is also advancing in the high-performance computing (HPC) and AI sector, expanding its serverless GPU infrastructure and exploring partnerships at large-scale U.S. sites.

This update builds on Bitdeer’s June 18 announcement of a $330 million convertible notes raise to support datacenter expansion and ASIC development. That raise marked Bitdeer’s third such offering, with proceeds targeted at scaling both Bitcoin mining and AI capabilities.

