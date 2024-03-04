Bitdeer Announces New 4nm Bitcoin Mining Chip SEAL01

Bitdeer, a leading technology firm specializing in Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing, has unveiled the SEAL01, a new mining chip built on a 4-nanometer process technology. The SEAL01 chip boasts a power efficiency ratio of 18.1 J/TH, aiming to set a new standard for energy-efficient Bitcoin mining.

March 4, 2024

“With the successful testing of our new mining chip, I am very excited to formally announce the introduction of both the SEAL01 chip and the SEALMINER A1 as core to our new mining machines business,” said Jihan Wu, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Bitdeer. “These products showcase our technology excellence and position us well for the future.”

Designed to enhance Bitcoin mining performance while minimizing power consumption, the SEAL01 chip intends to to lower operating costs for miners. Bitdeer plans to integrate this latest chip into its upcoming mining rig, the SEALMINER A1.

Recognizing the evolving challenges faced by Bitcoin miners, Bitdeer said it has invested heavily in research and development to create a solution that offers efficiency, stability, scalability, and sustainability. The company's international team of engineers specializes in chip design, firmware, and hardware engineering, aiming to push the boundaries of performance to support the mining community.

With preparations underway for the mass production of these mining rigs, Bitdeer says they remains committed to its mission of providing a world-leading, comprehensive Bitcoin mining solution globally and supporting the security and advancement of the Bitcoin network.

