Bitcoin's Year-End Odds of Reaching $150,000 Just Slipped to 10% on Prediction Markets -- Here's What That Really Means for Crypto Investors

Key Points

Prediction market traders are only giving Bitcoin a 10% chance of hitting $150,000 by the end of the year.

Bitcoin's recent slide to the $65,000 price level is making it harder to claim that it's "digital gold."

Prediction markets, such as Polymarket, are playing an increasingly important role in setting future price expectations about Bitcoin.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

In a span of just over four months, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has lost nearly 50% of its value and currently trades for just $65,000. In the past, this might have been a "buy the dip" opportunity -- but not any longer.

On Polymarket, prediction market traders are only giving Bitcoin a 10% chance of hitting $150,000 by the end of the year. And that could have serious implications for Bitcoin's price trajectory over the next 10 months.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The end of "digital gold"?

Just over a year ago, it was fashionable to talk about Bitcoin as "digital gold." In December 2024, even Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell got into the act, referring to Bitcoin as a modern version of gold. He said, "It's like gold -- it's just virtual and digital."

However, it's getting increasingly difficult to make the "digital gold" argument in 2026. Over the past year, gold is up a stunning 73%, and Bitcoin has come nowhere close to replicating its performance. How can Bitcoin be a store of value if it's capable of losing one-half of its value in mere months?

Going forward, if traders are looking for downside protection, they'll simply buy gold and forget about Bitcoin. The days of the "digital gold" investment thesis may be numbered, as traders increasingly view Bitcoin as a risk-on asset akin to a highly speculative tech stock.

The rollback of "Bitcoin superpower" ambitions

At the same time, it's going to be increasingly difficult for the Trump administration to move forward with its "Bitcoin superpower" strategy if nobody thinks Bitcoin can move higher this year.

Last year, the administration moved forward aggressively with the launch of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and sweeping new legislation for stablecoins. That was largely based on the fact that Bitcoin skyrocketed to a price of $100,000 after the presidential election. This year, crypto legislation is stuck in a rut, and Bitcoin is unlikely to become a winning campaign issue during the upcoming midterm elections.

This has real implications for the future price of Bitcoin. Just a year ago, the plan was for the U.S. Treasury to acquire 1 million Bitcoin, in order to establish America as the "crypto capital of the world." Now, acquiring that much Bitcoin, given all the other problems percolating through the U.S. economy, seems like a flight of fancy.

Does the tail wag the dog?

At a recent Trump-sponsored crypto event in Mar-a-Lago, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) president Lynn Martin noted that prediction markets are increasingly being used as inputs to determine the future direction of the financial markets. If taken to an extreme, this could be interpreted to mean that the tail is now wagging the dog. If enough prediction market traders think Bitcoin can't possibly get to the $150,000 price point, then it probably won't.

That being said, this could still be a fantastic opportunity to buy Bitcoin on the cheap. For much of the past decade, analysts have been quick to predict the demise of Bitcoin, but it simply hasn't happened. The same is likely to be true this time around, as well.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 2, 2026.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.