Bitcoin's Social Dominance Dropped By Over 30% As Its Price Falls Below $42,000; Investor Group Proposed A $5.8B Acquisition Of Macy's Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

US MarketsCigna Calls Off Humana Merger, Joins Macy's, Snap And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Monday's Pre-Market SessionOracle, Casey's General Stores And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into MondayInvestor Sentiment Rises Further Following November Jobs Report

Crypto

US Politics

Trump's Niece Reveals Her Uncle's Intent To Undermine Democracy: 'He Has Every Intention Of Destroying American Democracy' John Bolton Warns Of Potential Dangers In Trump's Second Term, Says Richard Nixon A 'Choir Boy' In Comparison Kevin Mccarthy Believes America Doesn't Desire Trump's Retribution: 'It Can't Be About Revenge' Trump Backtracks On Testifying In Civil Case, Letitia James Says, 'Already Proven That He Committed Years Of Financial Fraud' Trump Fires Back At Biden, Accuses Democrats Of Making Hoaxes Against Him: 'I Will Save Democracy. The Threat Is Crooked Joe Biden

World Politics

Tech

Electric Vehicle

Consumer

Communication

Industrial

﻿Healthcare

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.