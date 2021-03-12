Bitcoin’s RSI Warns of Fading Bull Momentum Even as Price Nears Record High

A widely-tracked technical indicator is signaling a weakening of upward momentum amid bitcoin’s renewed push toward record highs.

The 14-week relative strength index (RSI), a momentum indicator, has formed a lower high this year, decoupling from the continued uptrend in prices for bitcoin (BTC).

The RSI’s bearish divergence indicates uptrend fatigue and suggests scope for a bull market correction.

The cryptocurrency fell sharply following the confirmation of RSI’s bearish divergence in February 2017 and August 2017 (above right).

Bitcoin peaked at $13,880 in June 2019 with a bearish divergence on the weekly chart. That resistance was topped in October 2020 (above right).

The leading cryptocurrency is currently trading at $56,500, for a 95% year-to-date gain, having narrowly missed on Thursday the record high of $58,332 reached Feb. 17.

A convincing move above the psychological resistance of $60,000 would likely lift the RSI above its down trendline. That would invalidate the bearish divergence and may invite stronger chart-driven buying pressure.

