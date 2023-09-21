Bitcoin's Role in Russia-Ukraine Conflict to Take Center Stage in DC

The Bitcoin Policy Institute, in collaboration with the Cornell Brooks Tech Policy Institute, is set to host a high-profile panel discussion on the theme of "Digital Currencies & Strategic Competition." The event, which promises to be a pivotal moment in the ongoing conversation about the role of digital currencies in global affairs, will be held at the prestigious National Press Club on Wednesday, September 27, from 12:00 to 1:30 EDT.

The discussion will delve into crucial topics such as the use of digital currencies in sanctions evasion and financial aid, the influence of digital currencies on U.S.-China techno-industrial competition, and the security implications brought about by Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) in the United States.

One of the central themes of the discussion will be the recent Russia-Ukraine conflict, which will serve as a backdrop for examining the role of digital currencies in sanctions and financial aid. This aspect of the conversation will provide insights into how nations are using Bitcoin and digital currencies in the context of geopolitical conflicts.

Additionally, the panel will address the broader implications of digital currencies on global dynamics. Sarah Kreps, Professor and Director of the Tech Policy Institute at Cornell University and Senior Fellow at the Bitcoin Policy Institute, will join the panel to offer her expertise on the subject. Matthew Pines, Director of Intelligence at Krebs Stamos Group and National Security Fellow at the Bitcoin Policy Institute, will provide insights from a national security perspective.

Chris Meserole, Director of the Brookings Institution's Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies Initiative, will contribute to the discussion by examining the interplay between digital authoritarianism and activism, shedding light on the tactics employed by authoritarian governments and the countermeasures adopted by dissidents.

The discussion will be moderated by Daniel Flatley, a distinguished National Security Reporter for Bloomberg, ensuring a well-structured and informative exchange of ideas among the expert panelists.

David Zell, Co-Founder of the Bitcoin Policy Institute, emphasized the significance of the event, stating, "We're at a pivotal moment in terms of the role Bitcoin and digital currencies play on the global stage. This panel aims to shed light on the ways emerging monetary networks are shaping the balance of power, from geopolitics to grassroots activism."

The event is open to the public, with options for both in-person attendance and livestream viewing via Bitcoin Magazine's YouTube. Interested attendees are encouraged to register on the event page.

For media inquiries and additional information, please contact David Zell at dz@btcpolicy.org. This panel discussion promises to provide critical insights into the evolving role of digital currencies in the realm of strategic competition and global politics.

