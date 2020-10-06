Bitcoin’s Options Market Retains Long-Term Bull Bias Despite Sluggish Price

Longer-term sentiment in bitcoinÃ¢ÂÂs (BTC) options market remains bullish even as the the cryptocurrency struggles to claw its way back to $11,000.

BitcoinÃ¢ÂÂs six-month put-call skew, which measures the cost of put options (bearish bets) expiring in six months relative to calls (bullish bets), is currently seen at close to -11%, according to data source Skew.

In other words, demand for call options expiring in six months is outstripping demand for puts.

The three-month skew is also leaning bullish at -5%.

Since early September, skews for both these time frames have maintained a positive bias despite bitcoinÃ¢ÂÂs decline from $12,476 to $10,000 and more recent consolidation.

That consolidation is seeing bitcoin carve out a narrowing price range on the daily chart.

Triangles, or low-volatility price consolidations, usually end with a violent move on either side.

According to the three- and six-month skews, investors appear to be anticipating a breakout.

Prominent analysts like Willy Woo have also suggested the path of least resistance is on the higher side, with on-chain data showing spiking influx of new investors into the bitcoin market.

According to BannockburnÃ¢ÂÂs chief market strategist, Marc Chandler, the U.S. dollarÃ¢ÂÂs long-term trend is bearish. As such, bitcoin and other dollar-denominated assets are unlikely to see big sell-offs.

Nevertheless, if the triangle pattern ends with a downside break, chart-driven selling may bring a re-test of September lows below $9,900.

Further, some investors appear to be hedging for a temporary price drop, a suggested by the positive 6.6% reading on the one-month put-call skew.

At press time, bitcoin is trading above $10,699, little changed since midnight UTC.

