Bitcoin's New All-Time Highs Could Come Sooner Than Expected, Says Popular Crypto Analyst: 'I Wouldn't Be Shocked'

The illustrious pseudonymous crypto trader named Kaleo on X (formerly Twitter) expects Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to scale new heights sooner than forecasted.

What Happened: Earlier this week, Kaleo, who has more than 611,000 followers on Elon Musk’s social media platform, said that they anticipate Bitcoin to reach unprecedented highs by mid-2024 instead of later in the year or early 2025.

#Bitcoin / $BTCSlowly but surely this is playing out.The one adjustment I'll make to the thesis here is that I wouldn't be shocked to see new Bitcoin ATHs slightly earlier than the original thesis stated (mid 2024 instead of late 2024 / early 2025). pic.twitter.com/GhEt6bSlJk

— K A L E O (@CryptoKaleo) December 14, 2023

He also said that Bitcoin is still trending upward despite recent temporary declines.

#Bitcoin / $BTCAs I discussed in yesterday's stream, the recent dip we had was nothing more than a healthy correction after a massive parabolic extension.I believe we've defined the upper and lower bounds of a new range that we'll likely trade within for the next month or two… pic.twitter.com/JOizKeJq3Q

— K A L E O (@CryptoKaleo) December 13, 2023

Additionally, Kaleo pointed out that the robust performance of Invesco QQQ Trust, which includes major technology corporations, is a positive sign for Bitcoin. This could mirror investors’ interest in a potential Bitcoin exchange-traded fund that could be approved as early as next month.

Why It Matters: Previously, it was reported that Bitcoin’s performance in 2023 outperformed gains by Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Gold, with a year-to-date increase of 156%. A significant uptick in institutional involvement in cryptocurrencies primarily drove this surge.

The forthcoming year is also expected to bring about new narratives such as Ordinals (ways of creating Bitcoin NFTs), the Bitcoin halving event, and a rapid increase in on-chain activity.

These developments, combined with the potential approval of Spot Bitcoin ETFs, may lay the groundwork for an optimistic outlook for 2024.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bitcoin was up 0.167% over a 24-hour period at $42,217.20 at the time of publication.

