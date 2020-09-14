Bitcoin’s Jump to $10.7K Ends 10-Day Sideways Trend

Bitcoin advanced on Monday, ending a 10-day-long price consolidation, as the U.S. dollar weakened against gold and fiat currencies.

The number one cryptocurrency by market value printed a high of $10,691 at 14:05 UTC, the highest level since Sept. 4, according to CoinDeskâs Bitcoin Price Index.

The bulls finally led the price action, having shown little interest in the preceding 10 days when the cryptocurrency was stuck in a narrow range of $10,000 to $10,500.

On-chain metrics kept improving despite the price pullback from $12,000 to $10,00 earlier this month. Many expected a breakout.

While bitcoin gained over 3%, gold, a classic haven asset, rose 1% to $1,960 per ounce, according to data source TradingView.

The 60-day correlation between bitcoin and gold recently rose to a record high above 0.5. Correlations move between 0 to 1.

Correlations whose magnitude are betweenÂ 0.5Â and 0.7 indicate the two assets are moderately positivelyÂ correlated. Above 0.7 means a strong positive correlation, meaning the two assets are moving in tandem.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Dollar Index, which gauges the greenbackâs value against a basket of major currencies, fell by 0.4%.

Bitcoin has evolved as a macro asset since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March and has increasingly taken cues from the action in the forex markets and gold in Q3 2020.

