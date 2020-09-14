Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin’s Jump to $10.7K Ends 10-Day Sideways Trend

Contributor
Omkar Godbole CoinDesk
Published
Bitcoin prices, Sept. 14, 2020.

Bitcoin advanced on Monday, ending a 10-day-long price consolidation, as the U.S. dollar weakened against gold and fiat currencies.

  • The number one cryptocurrency by market value printed a high of $10,691 at 14:05 UTC, the highest level since Sept. 4, according to CoinDeskâs Bitcoin Price Index.
  • The bulls finally led the price action, having shown little interest in the preceding 10 days when the cryptocurrency was stuck in a narrow range of $10,000 to $10,500.
  • On-chain metrics kept improving despite the price pullback from $12,000 to $10,00 earlier this month. Many expected a breakout.
  • While bitcoin gained over 3%, gold, a classic haven asset, rose 1% to $1,960 per ounce, according to data source TradingView.
  • The 60-day correlation between bitcoin and gold recently rose to a record high above 0.5. Correlations move between 0 to 1.
  • Correlations whose magnitude are betweenÂ 0.5Â and 0.7 indicate the two assets are moderately positivelyÂ correlated. Above 0.7 means a strong positive correlation, meaning the two assets are moving in tandem.
  • Meanwhile, the U.S. Dollar Index, which gauges the greenbackâs value against a basket of major currencies, fell by 0.4%.
  • Bitcoin has evolved as a macro asset since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March and has increasingly taken cues from the action in the forex markets and gold in Q3 2020.

Also read: Against the Odds, Some Bitcoin Traders Are Betting on a $36K Price by Yearâs End

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular