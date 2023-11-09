Bitcoin's Current Uptick Just The Start, Benzinga Pinpoints 3 Major Catalysts Ahead

In the ever-evolving landscape of digital assets, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) remains a topic of robust discussion and speculation, particularly in relation to what catalysts might propel its value to unprecedented heights.

Benzinga has identified three potential bullish catalysts that could send Bitcoin soaring.

The prospects of the apex crypto will be among the topics of deep conversation at Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets conference on Nov. 14, where investors and experts will converge to dissect the future trajectories of cryptocurrencies.

Spot Bitcoin ETF Approvals

The first catalyst centers on the potential approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded Funds (ETFs).

A spot ETF, unlike its futures counterparts, is based on the current price of Bitcoin and allows investors direct exposure to the cryptocurrency.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been historically hesitant to approve such investment products due to concerns over market manipulation and volatility.

However, the winds may be changing direction.

Approval would not only legitimize Bitcoin as an investable asset to a broader segment of the public, but could also unleash a substantial influx of institutional money into the cryptocurrency market.

Such an event could be a watershed moment, positioning Bitcoin as a mainstream financial asset and catalyzing a significant price surge.

Bitcoin Halving

The second potential catalyst is the Bitcoin halving event.

Approximately every four years, the reward for mining new blocks is halved, meaning miners receive 50% less Bitcoin for verifying transactions.

This process effectively reduces the rate at which new Bitcoins are created and is designed to mimic the scarcity-driven appreciation seen in precious metals like gold.

The next halving, anticipated in 2024, could decrease supply and if demand remains strong, this scarcity could drive Bitcoin prices higher.

Historical precedence suggests a marked price increase in the aftermath of past halving events, making this a closely watched calendar marker for investors.

Bitcoin's Perceived Undervaluation

Lastly, the notion that Bitcoin is currently undervalued could be a catalyst in its own right.

Despite its volatility, proponents argue that when comparing the market capitalization of Bitcoin to that of gold or global wealth, Bitcoin appears undervalued.

As it gains more acceptance in the financial world as a 'digital gold' and a hedge against inflation, its valuation could climb.

The adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender in countries, integration into payment systems, and the growing interest of institutional investors are all factors that could lead to a reassessment of Bitcoin's true value and adjust its price accordingly.

As these catalysts loom on the horizon, their potential convergence could signal a paradigm shift in Bitcoin's valuation.

Benzinga's upcoming Future of Digital Assets conference promises to offer fertile ground for discussions on these topics, providing insights into how these catalysts might shape the trajectory of Bitcoin's journey.

