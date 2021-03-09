Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin’s Break Above $54K Could Open Path to New Price Record: Technical Analysis

Contributor
Damanick Dantes CoinDesk
Published
Bitcoin's price appears to be climbing again, after a retreat over the past couple weeks.

Bitcoin found support around the key psychological threshold of $50,000 and was changing hands above $53,000 at press time.

The largest cryptocurrency by market cap remains in an uptrend, defined by its 50-day, volume-weighted moving average.

  • A successful break above $54,000 should open the door to the next resistance near February’s all-time high of roughly $58,000.
  • Bitcoin’s uptrend remains intact with prices remaining above the gradually ascending 50-day volume-weighted moving average. Rising price floors indicate strong buying interest.
  • High trading volume during the February sell-off was a sign of capitulation as buyers stepped in to defend support around the psychologically important $50,000 price level.
  • The February sell-off looks similar to the January sell-off, although lower highs on the relative strength index (RSI) indicate slowing upside momentum.
  • The RSI index bounced from neutral territory (a reading around 50), which supported price recoveries from January and February lows.

