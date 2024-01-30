Bitcoin’s Biggest Event: Kraken And Bitcoin Magazine Host The 2024 Bitcoin Halving Livestream Event

(NASHVILLE, TN – January 30th, 2024) Bitcoin Magazine, in collaboration with Kraken Digital Asset Exchange, is excited to unveil the 2024 Bitcoin Halving Livestream. This celebration, akin to a New Year's Eve variety show and featuring bitcoin’s biggest names, is dedicated to marking the fourth epoch in Bitcoin's history. Broadcasting live from Nashville, Tennessee, the event starts with the 839,979th Bitcoin block, with projections pointing to April 18, 2024, culminating in the milestone 840,000th block.

Mike Germano, President at Bitcoin Magazine, expresses his enthusiasm, "We at Bitcoin Magazine are thrilled to present the 2024 Bitcoin Halving Livestream in partnership with Kraken. This event is not just a celebration of Bitcoin's fourth epoch but a testament to the unyielding spirit of the Bitcoin community. It's an honor to mark this historic occasion, reflecting on our journey and looking forward to the boundless future of Bitcoin."

The event, a quadrennial tribute to Bitcoin’s growth and its distinctive culture, invites the community to witness the Top 21 Moments of the epoch, engage with Bitcoin advocates at the Bitcoin Halving LIVE Desk, and enjoy live coverage of global halving celebrations.The timing of the event, kickstarting at Bitcoin Block Height 839,979, adds an intriguing unpredictability. Additionally, the livestream will announce the winners of the Bitcoin Halving Challenge, sponsored by Nitrobetting, awarding a 1 BTC prize pool. Ledger, as the Official Mempool Sponsor, will visualize the Bitcoin network in real-time at bitcoinhalving.com.

“Kraken is thrilled to partner with Bitcoin Magazine for the upcoming Bitcoin halving. As two companies that have been industry leaders in driving Bitcoin awareness and adoption since the first halving back in 2012, it was only right to collaborate in bringing to light some of the most memorable moments of the last epoch and power the insightful conversations to come around this next historic halving,” said Lou Frangella, Director of Brand Partnerships for Kraken. “Our Mission to accelerate the adoption of crypto worldwide and that continues to be at the forefront of everything we do.”

The 2024 Bitcoin Halving Livestream, powered by Kraken, is set to be a landmark event in Bitcoin's history. Join Bitcoin enthusiasts around the world in this celebration of Bitcoin’s past, present, and future. Visit BitcoinHalving.com for updates and be part of this historic event by voting for the epoch’s Top 21 Moments, participating in the Bitcoin price prediction challenge competition, and tuning in to the livestream at the next Bitcoin halving.

About Bitcoin Magazine:

Bitcoin Magazine, the world’s first publication covering Bitcoin, serves its international readership with innovative ideas, breaking news, and global impact at the intersection of finance, technology, and Bitcoin. Operating from Nashville, Tennessee, Bitcoin Magazine is published by BTC Media. For the latest in Bitcoin news, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.

About Kraken:

Kraken is one of the world’s longest-standing and most secure digital asset exchanges, and is on a mission to empower people with new ways to connect and transact. Globally, Kraken clients trade more than 200 digital assets and 6 different fiat currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF and AUD.



Kraken was founded in 2011 and was one of the first exchanges to offer spot trading with margin, parachain auctions, staking, regulated derivatives and index services. Trusted by over 11 million traders and institutions around the world, Kraken offers professional, 24/7/365 customer support and one of the fastest, most performant trading platforms available. Kraken was the first company to conduct a Proof of Reserves audit and has committed to undergoing these audits on a regular basis.

