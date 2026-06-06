Bitcoin's Biggest Buyer Just Sold Some. Should Other Investors Follow Suit?

Key Points

Strategy said in its Q1 earnings that it'd likely sell some Bitcoin soon.

It just did what it said it might do.

The sale wasn't actually necessary to cover any of the company's obligations.

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On June 1, Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), the company that built its entire identity around accumulating Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), sold some of the coin for the first time in nearly four years, and the market isn't pleased despite the piddlingly small quantities involved. It offloaded just 32 Bitcoins for a total of $2.5 million in proceeds. Since the filing was disclosed, Strategy's shares have fallen 9.3% on June 2 alone, and Bitcoin has lost 6.1%.

Selling 32 out of 843,706 Bitcoins is the financial equivalent of taking a few pennies from a vault of piled treasure. But the psychological significance of this particular sale is what makes it worth talking about. So, let's examine what's going on here a bit more closely, then evaluate whether it might be worth thinking about selling the coin.

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This sell was a pre-planned "inoculation," not a fire sale

The point of Strategy selling Bitcoin is that the proceeds of the sale funded the company's dividend payments on Strategy Incorporated Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (Stretch), a class of its perpetual preferred stock. Stretch pays a variable annualized yield of 11.5% in monthly cash installments and has grown to a market cap of $10.5 billion since its 2025 debut, so it imposes a substantial financial obligation on the issuer. Servicing the dividend runs at roughly $100 million per month.

But this sale was too small to cover even one month of that required outlay because, quite interestingly, it was designed to fulfill a psychological purpose rather than a financial one.

During Strategy's first-quarterearnings callon May 5, chairman Michael Saylor told investors that the company would "probably sell some Bitcoin to fund a dividend just to inoculate the market -- just to send the message that we did it." The idea was to expose the market to a tiny, planned sale now, so that a future, larger sale would look routine rather than a cause for panic. Notably, any Bitcoin sale goes back on Strategy's long-held claims that it'd never touch its coins.

Strategy also raised $128 million through common stock sales the same week. Between equity issuance and the ecosystem of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) channeling institutional capital, the company can likely keep using financing to accumulate the asset while also selling small quantities of it from time to time as needed. Its CEO has said the business expects to still be a net buyer of Bitcoin.

There's nothing worse about this asset compared to before

Bitcoin's broader decline, while temporarily exacerbated by Strategy's sale, has its own causes.

The coin has fallen more than 45% from its October 2025 all-time high near $126,000 due to a combination of a flash crash, macroeconomic instability, and low enthusiasm about crypto as an asset class. But Bitcoin itself hasn't changed, so its fundamentals remain sound.

So, you probably shouldn't be racing to sell Bitcoin just because Strategy did. The market's ongoing reaction will probably prove to be an overreaction in retrospect, even if the coin's recovery to new highs will take a good while.

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.